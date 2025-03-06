President Murmu to Inaugurate National Conference on 'Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat' for International Women's Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Conference organised by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MWCD) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on the theme "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat" on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

The event will also be graced by Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, along with senior officials and distinguished guests. On this occasion, a mega campaign through #SheBuildsBharat is also being organised.

The event will witness the participation of women officers from the armed forces and para military forces and Delhi police along with My Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi Workers, ASHA workers, Self Help Group members etc.

Additionally, lady officers from various Ministries/ Departments have been invited to participate in the event. The event will also mark the presence of representatives from international organizations such as the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA etc.

After the inaugural session, the day will continue with a valuable high-level panel Discussion.

On the side-lines of the above event, three technical sessions will be organized to bring together renowned women leaders from STEM, business, sports, media, and governance.

1. Trailblazers and Luminaries - Looking Back and Forging Ahead on the 50th Anniversary of International Women's Day

This session will bring together renowned women leaders from STEM, business, sports, media, and governance to share their experiences and inspire future generations.

2. Capitalizing on Women Power - Breakthroughs in Financial Inclusion

This session will focus on financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and empowering women in the economy.

3. Women in Leadership - Panchayat to Parliament

A dedicated discussion on policies and frameworks to accelerate gender equality through political leadership.

A unique Digital Media and Interactive Zone will engage participants through real-time discussions, multimedia exhibits, and storytelling initiatives, showcasing the contributions of women in shaping a progressive India.

The proceedings will be livestreamed on Doordarshan, Webcast link, the Ministry of Women, and Child Development's social media platforms and World Bank Live for widespread reach and engagement. (ANI)