Women in Politics
J·Apr 04, 2024, 04:59 am
"Video distored by BJP, no intention to insult anyone" Randeep Surjewala on remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini
J·Jan 29, 2024, 07:49 am
Economy will strengthen with increasing participation of women
J·Oct 07, 2023, 10:34 am
"India passed revolutionary bill": At UK event, Telangana leader Kavitha hails passage of Women's Reservation Bill
J·Sep 23, 2023, 11:10 am
In UP, men benefit more than voiceless women in reserved seats
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:28 am
Women workers of BJP to make arrangements for PM Modi's meeting in Jaipur
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:02 pm
Women’s Reservation Bill will not be implemented even in 2029, says Sitaram Yechuri
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.