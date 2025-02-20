BJP Leaders Praise Rekha Gupta as Delhi's New Chief Minister, Empowering Women

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, who is set to take oath as a Delhi minister on Thursday, praised the participation of women in politics with of Rekha Gupta to be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Mentioning that the party has also worked for women's participation, he said that 'good governance' will ensured in the coming days.

"A very good message has been given to Delhi (by electing BJP leader Rekha Gupta as the Delhi CM) as BJP has always talked about the participation of women...We will ensure good governance in Delhi," the BJP leader told ANI.

Earlier today, multiple party leaders praised the choice of choosing Rekha Gupta, with BJP MP Ravi Kishan saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message to the entire world that he always talks of empowering women.

"PM Modi has sent a message to the entire world (by electing BJP leader Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM), that he always talks of empowering women. Today is a day of celebrations today...I congratulate everyone and the world will see the development of Delhi," the BJP MP said.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta said, "It is a matter of joy that the BJP is forming the government after 27 years."

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP will be forming the government in the national capital after 27 years, winning 48 seats out of 70 seats. Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)