Chandrababu Naidu Hails New Era in Delhi Under BJP's Leadership

New Delhi: After the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that a new era has started in the national capital, and excellent development will take place.

Speaking to ANI, CM Naidu emphasized that every citizen of the country would take pride in the developments that will unfold in the capital.

"We are going to see a new change in Delhi, and also, it will be a different Delhi from now...It (tenure) will not only be smooth but there will be extraordinary performance. Every citizen of this country will be proud of it...We are very happy; now new era has started in Delhi. Excellent development is going to take place," the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

"For the last 10 years, it didn't work well in Delhi. Now, it is a new era," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also extended greetings to new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

"My greetings to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta... The people of Delhi have chosen her with great expectations. I hope she meets those expectations," Maliwal said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Guptawas on Thursday sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers in the ceremony.

Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath.

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

Multiple party leaders, including union ministers and CMs of neighbouring states, were present to attend the ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present at the spot.

Earlier today, Rekha Gupta said that her appointment as Delhi CM is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics.

Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Rekha Gupta on Wednesday was elected as leader of BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. (ANI)