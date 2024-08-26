BJP leadership
J·Aug 26, 2024, 08:22 am
"I want Champai Soren and Hemant Soren to join BJP," says Assam CM Sarma
J·Aug 17, 2024, 12:40 pm
BJP appoints membership campaign in-charge for states and UTs: Sources
J·May 11, 2024, 12:58 pm
"No change in leadership, PM Modi will continue to lead country ": Amit Shah slams Kejriwal's remarks
J·Dec 12, 2023, 12:38 pm
"We will ensure holistic development of state": Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma
J·Dec 12, 2023, 11:24 am
First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma selected as new Rajasthan CM
J·Dec 12, 2023, 09:49 am
CM race: Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as all three BJP observers reach Jaipur
J·Dec 12, 2023, 07:52 am
"I am not in this race": Rajasthan BJP Chief C P Joshi ahead of legislative meeting to decide Chief Minister
J·Dec 11, 2023, 11:36 am
Mohan Yadav is selected as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by BJP
J·Dec 10, 2023, 11:33 am
Nearly 10 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post
J·Dec 10, 2023, 11:29 am
Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai selected as new Chhattisgarh CM
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:26 am
TN BJP in a spot after AIADMK decides to part ways
J·Sep 25, 2023, 09:45 am
BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
TN Guv must resign to placate BJP leadership: DMK, allies
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.