JP Nadda chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday chaired a closed-door meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP core committee at a private hotel on the outskirts of Chennai.

The meeting focused on the party's strategies ahead of upcoming electoral challenges in the state, party sources said.

Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, BJP State Co-incharge P. Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, and senior leader and former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan were among the key leaders who attended the meeting. Several other state-level functionaries also participated in the discussions.

The meeting reportedly reviewed the party's organisational preparedness, booth-level outreach, and alliance dynamics as the BJP seeks to expand its presence in the southern state.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran said, "During the meeting, our National President, Shri JP Nadda, provided various strategic suggestions on further strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu, working tirelessly on the ground to defeat the anti-people DMK government in the upcoming assembly elections, and ensuring that a greater number of BJP candidates are elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly."

Later in the day, JP Nadda attended the 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference organised by the Thirukayilaya Paramparai Dharmapuram Adheenam's International Institute of Saiva Siddhanta Research and SRM Institute of Science & Technology.

Dharmapuram Aadhinam continues to work for the Shaiva Siddhanta. Shiva sidhandha is not merely religious philosophy but it's a civilization ethos.that teaches the sacred relationship between the soul (jeeva), God the pathi and the world the vasu," Nadda said.

At the event, Nadda said, "Tamil Nadu is a blessed land and the sangam of poets and Shaivism. To understand the 'Shaiva Siddhanta' is to understand Mount Kailash itself, the abode of Lord Shiva, symbolising the stillness, purity, and ultimate liberation. The message of Shaiva Siddhanta is the message of humanity."

After this, Nadda is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple, Vellore. (ANI)