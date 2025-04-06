Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends wishes to all workers on BJP's foundation day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated and extended his wishes to all the workers on Sunday, the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political organization dedicated day and night in the service of nation building and mother Bharati, dedicated to "integral humanism, cultural nationalism and upliftment of the poor".

"Under the able leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party is working with determination to establish India on the world stage as a strong, prosperous and powerful nation by discharging the Panchnishtha principles," he further said.

On the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the party's national president and union minister, will participate in several events in Delhi today. He will hoist the party flag at the central office and engage in discussions with booth karyakartas.

Nadda will hoist the party flag at the BJP's central office (6A, Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg) at 11:00 am. Following this, he will pay floral tributes at the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Jana Sangh, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of BJP and the initiator of 'Antyodaya' and 'Ekatma Manavvad', located at the party headquarters.

At 12:00 pm, Nadda will visit the residence of 98-year-old Shakuntala Arya, a senior karyakarta of the BJP who served as the Mayor of Delhi in 1997. He will hoist the party flag at her home. Following this, Nadda will engage in discussions with booth karyakartas at Booth No. 78 (Lajpat Nagar Mandal A-48, Lajpat Nagar-II, near Kotak Mahindra Bank, New Delhi-110024) to commemorate the party's Foundation Day and provide guidance to party karyakartas.

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is the world's largest political party at present. The origins of the party date back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Over the years, the party has had big names as its president, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. (ANI)