Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy in Lal Sagar, where Bhagwat is staying. The conversation between the two, which lasted for about 20 minutes, has triggered political speculation in Rajasthan.

Although the details of the meeting were not made public, it is believed that discussions were held on possible changes in the BJP organisation in Rajasthan and on the party’s leadership at the national level.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jodhpur on September 1 and will remain here till September 10. He is scheduled to attend the All India Coordination Meeting of the RSS from September 5 to 7.

Top leaders of 32 Sangh Parivar organisations and BJP national president J.P. Nadda will also be present. Preparations for the meeting are in full swing.

On Tuesday, several senior RSS officials, including General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye and Executive Member Manmohan Vaidya, reached Jodhpur.

Vasundhara Raje had arrived in Jodhpur on Monday to pay tribute to Colonel Sona Ram.

Her subsequent meeting with Mohan Bhagwat has intensified political buzz in the state.

Raje recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, a development being seen with raised eyebrows about her role in the party.

In addition, while attending a religious program in Dholpur, Raje had remarked that exile comes in everyone’s life at some point, but it is equally true that when exile comes, it eventually ends too.

