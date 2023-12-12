Vasundhara Raje
J·Dec 12, 2023, 12:38 pm
"We will ensure holistic development of state": Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma
J·Dec 12, 2023, 09:49 am
CM race: Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as all three BJP observers reach Jaipur
J·Dec 12, 2023, 08:44 am
Rajnath Singh and BJP observers arrive in Jaipur for BJP Legislature party meeting to pick CM
J·Dec 12, 2023, 07:52 am
"I am not in this race": Rajasthan BJP Chief C P Joshi ahead of legislative meeting to decide Chief Minister
J·Dec 10, 2023, 11:33 am
Nearly 10 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:43 pm
No Rift In Rajasthan BJP: U'khand CM Dhami On Vasundhara Raje's Absence From Party Event On Home Turf
J·Sep 13, 2023, 01:11 pm
BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal for terming union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal 'corrupt'
J·May 16, 2023, 12:47 am
'Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt', Raje responds to Gehlot
J·May 09, 2023, 06:25 pm
Seems Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pilot, Raje keep suspense quotient up in Rajasthan's political soap
