Lucknow: As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government completed 8 years on Monday, both Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded the work done across the state of maintaining law and order, encouraging infrastructural development and reaching "new heights of progress."

UP DCM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while speaking with reporters in Lucknow said, "These eight years have been historic in terms of UP achieving new heights of progress."

Expressing confidence in the BJP not only retaining power in the 2027 assembly election but winning more than 300 seats, the UP DCM added, "For the third time as well, the BJP government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh with a huge majority, and in 2027, we will repeat 2017, that is, we will make more than 300 lotus flowers bloom in UP."

Meanwhile, DCM Brajesh Pathak highlighted that the BJP government has fulfilled their promise of "fear free governance" made in 2017.

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country... The slogan of fear-free governance given by the BJP in 2017 has been fulfilled today. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country... The slogan of fear-free governance given by the BJP in 2017 has After becoming the CM of the state in 2017, he kept 36 ministries under his direct control, including Home, Economics and Statistics, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, Personnel and appointment, as well as Civil Defence been fulfilled today," Pathak told reporters.

Attacking the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for "casteism, hooliganism, adnd nepotism," he said that the party has been completely wiped out of Uttar Pradesh.

Currently in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the NDA alliance has 291 out of 403 seats, while the BJP itself has has a comfortable majority of 258 seats. The Opposition alliance only has 109 seats, with the bulk of it going to SP, which has 107 seats and Congress having only 2.

Earlier today, posters were put up in Lucknow to mark the 8 years being completed of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Yogi Adityanath became the UP CM in 2017 after BJP -- which went to the polls without a CM face -- chose the five-time MP from Gorakhpur to lead the government, which received an unprecedented mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

BJP returned to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and its allies in the state also registered impressive performance. This made him the first CM in Uttar Pradesh's history to win two consecutive terms. (ANI)