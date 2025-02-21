Scindia Praises BJP for Empowering Women, Criticizes Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks

Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday congratulated newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and stated that the speciality of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was that they gave everyone a chance and respected their dedication.

Speaking to the media, Scindia said "I congratulate Rekha Gupta. She has been a public servant. This is the speciality of BJP that everyone is given a chance and respected for their dedication... Under PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' every woman is also given an opportunity in this era of women empowerment."

On the Global Investor Summit 2025 in Bhopal, the Union Minister said that a new beginning of investments would take place in the state.

"PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, a new beginning of investments is about to happen in the state..." Scindia stated.

Further, he stated that if Congress and any other political party showed any negative attitude towards the event, it would only lead to a negative feeling from the people for the parties.

"Instead of welcoming this event, if Congress or any other political party has a negative attitude, then people of the country will also have negative feelings towards these parties," he stated.

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks, Scindia said that there was nothing worse than maligning a religious practice and ideology in this manner.

"There can be nothing worse than maligning a religious practice and ideology in this manner... No matter how much we condemn her statement, it won't be enough... She is commenting on Maha Kumbh without even visiting it... There can be nothing worse than using our Hindu and Sanatan Dharma for political gain," he said. (ANI)