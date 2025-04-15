Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Welcomes Union Minister JP Nadda in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

Taking to social media X, the CM wrote in a post, "Welcomed and greeted BJP National President, Hon'ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri @JPNadda ji at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival in Uttarakhand, the holy land of Yoga and Spirituality."

Earlier in the day, the CM said that the government was working determinedly to preserve the cultural values and demography of the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

For this, anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been strictly implemented in the state.

He said that the Uttarakhand government has fulfilled its historical responsibility of ensuring equal rights for all citizens by implementing the UCC.

Calling for the cooperation of all the saints to organise Kumbh 2027 in Uttarakhand in a grand and divine way, CM Dhami said that the state government has a big responsibility to do so. The cooperation of all the saints is expected in this.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Ganga Pujan organised at Sarvananda Ghat in Haridwar on Monday in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and participated in the Shobha Yatra from Sarvananda Ghat to Mata Krishna Udyan. After this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Mata Krishna Udyan in Haridwar.

Dhami described Acharya Sadguru Swami Teunram Ji Maharaj as a great saint of the Sanatan Sant tradition. The Chief Minister said that throughout his life, he taught charity and service to society. The Chief Minister said that he inspired people to rise above caste, high-low, and show-off and follow the path of love and devotion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that during Om Birla's tenure as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Indian Parliament passed many historic and revolutionary laws, such as the abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, the anti-triple talaq law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the Waqf Amendment Act, which are making their important contribution to taking the country to new heights today. (ANI)