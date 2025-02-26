We will contest Bihar polls under leadership of Nitish Kumar, form government again: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi: BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has backed Nishant Kumar's remarks about making his father Nitish Kumar Chief Ministerial face again for the assembly polls in Bihar later this year, saying that JD-U chief is one of the most experienced leaders and the state has progressed under his leadership.

"Whatever has been said is something that we have been saying for a long time now, that we will contest the election and form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Our senior leaders, state leadership, and central leadership have said the same. In Bihar, we will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, cross 200 (seats), and form the government once again. There is no dispute over this," Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

"Opposition tries to stoke controversy where there is none...Nitish Kumar is the most experienced, and Bihar has made progress under his leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called him 'Laadla Mukhyamantri' and has a lot of affection for him. So, there is no doubt that we will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and form government," he added.

Nishant Kumar, who is gaining limelight due to his interactions with the media, on Tuesday urged workers to spread the policies of the Bihar Chief Minister among people.

"The NDA should also announce that he (Nitish Kumar) is the CM face for the upcoming polls. The government should be formed again in Bihar under his leadership," he said.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to convene a meeting at his residence later this evening to strategize for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his ministry by inducting seven new ministers into his cabinet.

Elections in Bihar for 243 assembly constituencies are likely to be held in October or November this year.. (ANI)