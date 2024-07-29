Bihar Government
J·Jul 29, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order scraping Bihar government's quota hike to 65 pc in jobs, education
J·Jan 28, 2024, 10:40 am
Nitish Kumar's Fifth Alliance Swap in 10 Years
J·Oct 03, 2023, 08:24 am
Congress’ Hariprasad urges Karnataka govt to make public caste census like Bihar did
J·Oct 02, 2023, 01:44 pm
"Tomorrow we will keep everything in all-party meeting": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after caste survey data released
J·Oct 02, 2023, 12:55 pm
Important to know who cleans our drains: Tejashwi Yadav on caste-based census
J·Oct 02, 2023, 12:22 pm
"Greater population, greater rights": Rahul Gandhi on caste census of Bihar
J·Oct 02, 2023, 09:14 am
Bihar government releases caste survey data; OBCs, EBCs account for 63 pc of population
J·Sep 26, 2023, 09:25 am
Nitish's another surprise visit to govt office in Patna, finds many absent & late
J·Sep 17, 2023, 08:30 am
Even as Bihar's education dept draws praise, infra woes are a challenge
J·Sep 05, 2023, 07:53 am
Bihar caste census: Plea in SC challenges classification of transgenders as ‘caste’ instead of ‘gender’
J·Sep 01, 2023, 07:40 am
1995 double murder case: SC sentences RJD leader Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nitish Kumar calls 1st cabinet meeting to distribute portfolios to ministers
