Bihar: Mangal Pandey, Ramkripal Yadav and Vijay Choudhary assumed charges of their respective ministries

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) With the formation of the new government in Bihar, ministers continue to assume charge of their respective departments.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey assumed office on Monday, marking his fourth term heading the Health Department.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the NDA leadership, he said he felt proud to be entrusted again with this important responsibility.

Mangal Pandey said the Health Department would be further strengthened under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With the continued support of the Central Government and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, he added, health services in Bihar will gain new momentum.

Upon assuming office, Pandey announced a major recruitment drive, stating that he had been given ample opportunity over the years to serve the people of Bihar.

Recalling his first tenure under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, he said it served as an important learning experience.

The Minister detailed the recruitment plan for the Health Department including 663 posts of Social Service Officers (SSO) to be filled by December, 808 posts of Dentists to be filled by December, recruitment of 11,389 Grade-A Nurses, examination completed for 498 Nursing School Teachers, recruitment to begin soon, recruitment for BTAC posts after results, recruitment process for 12,627 paramedical posts to be completed, ongoing recruitment for 220 Assistant Physicians, 1,501 Ayush Physicians, and several thousand Specialist and General Physicians (CHOs), and 7,600 posts under NHM to be filled within the next one to four months.

Mangal Pandey said recruitment for over 26,000 posts is in its final stages, and most formalities have been completed.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to rapidly modernising and improving healthcare services across the state.

Ramkripal Yadav officially assumed charge of the Agriculture Department on Tuesday.

In his first remarks, he called the department the backbone of Bihar’s economy, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister and the leadership for entrusting him with this huge and sacred responsibility.

He said agriculture plays a pivotal role in the state’s development and that the prosperity of farmers directly determines Bihar’s progress.

“Our top priority is to increase farmers’ productivity, boost agricultural output, and double or even triple their income,” he said.

Ramkripal Yadav emphasised the importance of implementing central and state government schemes at a fast pace.

Citing the Prime Minister’s vision, he said strong farmers are essential for a prosperous India, and agricultural development is the foundation of Bihar’s growth.

He stressed a corruption-free, transparent, and coordinated work culture, adding that all officials and employees will be trusted and encouraged to work with integrity.

Referring to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s belief that farmers are ‘the embodiment of God’, he said the government’s highest commitment is to the prosperity of the farming community.

He signalled that the Agriculture Ministry is entering a new era of speed, efficiency, and courtesy.

Information and Public Relations Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also formally assumed charge of his department.

Addressing the media, he said the department will work to make government communication more effective, transparent, and people-centric.

Ensuring that accurate and timely information reaches the general public will be the department’s top priority, he said.

