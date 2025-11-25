Bihar: Samrat Choudhary assumes charge of state Home Ministry, vows to take strong action against criminals

Patna: The newly formed Bihar government continues to take shape as ministers assume charge of their departments.

In this sequence, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday assumed charge of the Home Department.

After taking charge, he addressed a press conference at the Bihar Police Headquarters, where he issued a strong warning to criminals.

Samrat Chaudhary said, “Good governance has been established in Bihar, and we have consistently worked to strengthen it. Several directives have been issued to further improve law and order. Criminals—whether they belong to the land mafia, sand mafia, or liquor mafia—will be identified, and strict action will be taken against them.”

He announced that a special police deployment and patrolling system will be introduced in schools and colleges to ensure the safety of students.

He stated that special pick-and-patrol teams will be stationed near educational institutions to prevent harassment and maintain discipline.

Police teams will conduct targeted campaigns around campuses to ensure safety, particularly for girl students.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the Bihar Police’s priority is to take firm action against criminals, ensure good governance, and expedite trials.

He also stressed tighter surveillance in jails. Mobile phones will be closely monitored, and jail administration will be held accountable for any irregularities.

He said that food in jails will be distributed only as per medical approval, and if any outside food is found, action will be taken against the officials concerned.

On cybercrime, Samrat Chaudhary said that special focus will be placed on tackling online fraud and abusive behaviour on social media.

“Anyone who harasses or abuses others online will face legal action. No one will be spared,” he said, adding that the established framework of good governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be strengthened further.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 26 ministers of Bihar had already taken oath, and portfolio allocation was recently completed.

--IANS