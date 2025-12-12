Nitish Kumar reviews various projects in Bihar’s Nawada; interacts with students, Jeevika Didis

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited Nawada district and reviewed various ongoing projects.

He reached the Upgraded Higher Secondary (+2) School campus in Chiraila village of Hardiya Panchayat, under the Rajauli block, first, where he reviewed the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Boys’ Hostel.

During the visit, he interacted with the hostel students and inquired about their academics and available facilities.

He also spoke with girls undergoing karate training on the school premises and encouraged them to study sincerely.

“You are the future of India,” he told the students. “The government will fulfil your needs. Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you. Study diligently and move ahead.”

The students applauded and warmly welcomed the Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar inspected stalls set up by the Social Welfare Department, Education Department, Jeevika Didis, and students at the school campus.

He also handed over symbolic cheques worth Rs 1.29 crore to 137 Jeevika Self-Help Groups, representing loans sanctioned by various banks.

Addressing the Jeevika Didis, he said, “You are all doing exceptionally well. Your hard work is contributing to the rapid improvement of Bihar’s economic situation. The government is committed to meeting all your needs on time, and any future requirements will also be addressed.”

The Jeevika Didis expressed their gratitude, saying that the Self-Help Groups have greatly boosted their confidence and reduced their financial dependence on their families.

They thanked the Chief Minister for launching the Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme, describing it as a boon.

Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude for increasing the old-age, disabled, and widow pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month, providing 125 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers, supplying pure Ganga water to households, and significantly raising the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, assistants, and ASHA workers.

The Chief Minister later visited the Health Sub-Centre-cum-Health and Wellness Centre in Hardiya, where he reviewed medical facilities, medicine availability, and the deployment of doctors.

He also inspected a stall set up by the Health Department. Officials informed him that telemedicine services are available.

Under the Maternity Protection Campaign, pregnant women are made aware of health tips and advised on maintaining a balanced diet.

Beneficiaries thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the honorarium of physical education and health instructors from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.

Kumar then inspected the progress of the 10-megawatt floating solar plant being developed at the Phulwaria Reservoir in Rajauli, under the “Upar Bijli, Neeche Machhli” model. Officials briefed him that the reservoir spans 30 acres.

