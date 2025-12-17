Bihar: Special Vigilance Unit raids multiple locations in DA case crackdown

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) in Bihar on Wednesday launched a major crackdown against corruption by conducting simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Junior Engineer Mohammad Ansarul Haque, currently posted in Darbhanga.

The engineer is accused of accumulating assets far beyond his known sources of income.

The SVU has registered a disproportionate assets case against Mohammad Ansarul Haque, who serves in the Planning and Development Department, government of Bihar.

According to a Vigilance official, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had acquired assets worth Rs 1,46,95,530, which is approximately 458.72 per cent more than his legitimate income.

In connection with the case, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 113/2025 was registered on December 16, 2025.

Acting on a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Court, Muzaffarpur, four vigilance teams simultaneously carried out raids at several locations in Darbhanga and Madhubani districts on Wednesday.

Search operations are currently underway at two residential premises and an office located at Jamalpur near Naya Tola Mosque and the Lalbagh areas of Darbhanga city.

The accused individual's ancestral home in Hariraha village, under Ladaniya Panchayat and Andhramath Police Station in Madhubani district, is also being searched.

According to vigilance sources, Mohammad Ansarul Haque’s permanent residence is in Andhramath, Madhubani, while he owns additional properties in Lalbagh and Jamalpur in Darbhanga.

All these locations are being thoroughly searched for evidence related to movable and immovable assets, including documents, bank records and investment details.

The raid and search operation continued late into the evening.

The Vigilance Department stated that the investigation is still ongoing and that official details regarding recoveries will be shared after the completion of the searches.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SVU also took significant action against Gajadhar Mandal, Director in the Building Construction Department, in a separate disproportionate assets case.

SVU teams conducted simultaneous raids at four locations in Patna and Bhagalpur, uncovering large-scale illegal assets.

During the searches, vigilance officials recovered documents related to 16 plots of land worth Rs 3,41,81,000, fixed deposits and shares worth Rs 30.80 lakh in the names of the accused and his wife, gold and silver jewellery valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh, and cash amounting to Rs 1,88,500.

Investigators also found evidence of investments in LIC, Star Health and other financial schemes, all of which are currently under detailed scrutiny.

The Vigilance Bureau reiterated that strict action will continue against corrupt officials and that no one involved in the accumulation of illegal wealth will be spared.

