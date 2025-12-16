Bihar: Major cabinet reallocation after Nitin Nabin’s resignation; Vijay Sinha and Dilip Jaiswal get key depts

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) A political development unfolded in Bihar on Tuesday as the state government swiftly redistributed key ministerial portfolios following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the cabinet.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the reshuffle was carried out promptly to ensure that administrative work continues without disruption.

The reallocation has significantly enhanced the stature of two senior and influential ministers in the state government—Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been entrusted with the Urban Development and Housing Department, a crucial portfolio directly linked to urban infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water supply, smart city projects, and civic amenities.

With the Deputy CM now holding this department, the government expects faster implementation and stronger monitoring of urban development schemes across the state.

Vijay Kumar Sinha is currently holding the Revenue, Land Reforms and Mining Ministry in the Bihar government.

At the same time, Dilip Jaiswal, former Bihar BJP president and the current Industry Minister, has been given charge of the Road Construction Department—one of the most significant infrastructure-related departments in the state.

Several large road and connectivity projects were launched during Nitin Nabin’s tenure, and ensuring their timely completion will now be a key responsibility for Jaiswal.

It is noteworthy that Nitin Nabin, an MLA of Bakipur assembly constituency, on Monday assumed the role of National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In line with the BJP’s principle of “one person, one post” and considering his expanded organisational responsibilities at the national level, he tendered his resignation from the Bihar cabinet earlier today.

