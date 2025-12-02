Five officers appointed private secys of Ministers in Bihar

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar government, on Tuesday, made significant administrative appointments in the State Administrative Service, assigning new responsibilities to five Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued separate notifications detailing these postings.

The orders were issued under the signature of Jagdish Kumar, Joint Secretary to the Bihar government.

As part of this reshuffle, key appointments have been made in the offices of both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Ranjeet Kumar, a BAS officer from Patna, has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Sunil Kumar Tiwari, a BAS officer from Bhojpur district, has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Both officers were previously awaiting posting.

Personal secretaries have also been appointed for three Cabinet Ministers in Bihar.

Apart from them, Sanjeev Kumar of Begusarai has been posted as the Personal Secretary to Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary.

Purnendu Kumar, a resident of Bhojpur, has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Disaster Management Minister Narayan Prasad, and Girdhari Lal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the Personal Secretary (government) to Social Welfare Department Minister Madan Sahani.

According to the GAD order, the services of all these officers have been transferred to the Bihar Cabinet Secretariat Department.

Their appointments will remain in effect until further orders or until the respective Ministers demit office.

A formal notification will be issued separately by the Cabinet Secretariat Department in accordance with established rules.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bihar government took a major administrative decision by transferring five IAS officers and giving additional responsibilities to two more.

The order was issued on Sunday evening by the GAD.

This reshuffle is considered an important move to improve the functioning and efficiency of several major departments across the state.

According to the notification, 1993-batch officer Mihir Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Development Commissioner. His appointment follows the retirement of S. Siddharth.

--IANS

ajk/khz