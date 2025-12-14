PM Modi congratulates Nitin Nabin, says his energy and dedication will strengthen BJP in years ahead

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Working President, expressing confidence that his energy and dedication will further strengthen the party.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described Nabin as a committed and hardworking karyakarta with a strong organisational background.

“Shri Nitin Nabin ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and an impressive record as an MLA as well as a minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations and is known for his humble nature and grounded style of functioning,” PM Modi said.

“I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” the Prime Minister added.

Nitin Nabin, a senior minister in the Bihar Cabinet, is among the youngest leaders to be elevated to the BJP’s national leadership. He brings with him extensive experience in governance, organisational work, and public service.

A five-time MLA, Nabin first entered the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 after winning from the Patna West constituency. He later contested from Bankipur and secured victories in the Assembly elections of 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. Born on May 23, 1980, he has also served multiple terms as a minister in the Bihar government.

Currently, he holds charge of the Road Construction Department and the Urban Development and Housing Department in the Bihar government.

Over the years, he has been entrusted with several key organisational responsibilities within the party, which he is credited with handling diligently and effectively.

Nabin has also worked extensively with the BJP Yuva Morcha and has experience as a state in-charge. His tenure as BJP Prabhari of Chhattisgarh, as well as his ministerial stints in Bihar, have been marked by effective leadership and organisational strengthening.

Young, dynamic and ideologically rooted, Nitin Nabin is regarded as deeply committed to the organisation. His elevation is being seen as reflective of the BJP’s emphasis on capable leadership and a clear signal of a generational shift within the party.

