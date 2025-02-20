BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia Thanks PM Modi for Empowering Nari Shakti

New Delhi: BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his commitment to empowering women.

"I thank PM Modi for respecting the Nari Shakti. Half of the Indian population is women. There are young faces in the cabinet which will work for fast development," Chandolia said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister today. Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the CM designate said, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP's Atishi.

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)