Om Birla Inaugurates Exhibition on Women Members of Constituent Assembly on Women's Day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated an exhibition by the National Commission for Women in Parliament House Annexe depicting women members of the Constitution Assembly on Saturday, the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking to the media, Birla asserted that these women not only contributed to the framing of the Constitution but also played a role in various fields of the society.

"Indian women have made a huge contribution, from the freedom struggle to making India prosperous to the economic and social transformation of India. Today, in the Indian Parliament, we remember those 15 women who struggled for the country's freedom, who played a key role in the framing of the Constitution, and whose exceptional knowledge and contributions in various fields of society stand as a testament to their legacy," he said.

"This is why today, the rights of equality, justice, and the right to vote in the Constitution exist, thanks to the special role these women played, which continues to inspire us all," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Meanwhile, to mark International Women's Day uniquely, the Central Railways is operating a Vande Bharat Express with an all-women crew for the first time.

The Vande Bharat Express (22223) sourcing from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) CSMT to the destination of Shirdi has an all-women crew today, including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, TCs and train Hostesses.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railways said that they have taken same initiative in a goods trains also and will try to continue this initiative in other Vande Bharat trains too.

Swapnil Nila, the CPRO of Central Railways, said, "Indian Railways has always tried to make things easier for women. In this same initiative, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat is running with an all-women crew of Indian Railways, including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, TCs and train Hostesses. We would also try to take the same initiatives on other Vande Bharat trains too. On this occasion, the Central Railways' goods train also has all its crew members women."

Taking to social media post on X, the Central Railways called it a "proud and historic moment" which is celebrating the strength, dedication, and leadership of women in Indian Railways.

"HISTORIC MOMENT! For the first time ever, a Vande Bharat Express is being fully operated by an all-women crew, departing from CSMT on this #InternationalWomensDay! Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express left CSMT today with an all-women crew: Loco Pilot & Assistant Loco Pilot, Train Manager & Ticket Examiners, On-Board Catering Staff. A proud moment celebrating the strength, dedication, and leadership of women in Indian Railways!" the social media post reads. (ANI)