Nari Shakti is breaking barriers: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on International Women's Day

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that Nari Shakti in India is breaking barriers, rewriting history and shaping a brighter future for the country.

In a post on X, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Sitharaman's office said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative policies and initiatives, women are being empowered with equal opportunities, financial independence, and a stronger role in nation-building.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflected in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes saying, "On the International Women's Day, I express my deep appreciation for the immense contributions of India's Nari Shakti in building and strengthening our nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women across all spheres of life."

After PM Modi said that on Women's Day he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen, several women achievers including Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist helmed the PM's social media properties on Women's Day. (ANI)