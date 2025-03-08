Our government has given top priority to women's rights: PM Modi in Navsari

Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the significance of empowering women in the development of rural India, stating that his government at the center has given top priority to women's rights and new opportunities over the years.

Addressing a public gathering after launching various schemes, including G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI, in Gujarat's Navsari on the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi said that women's participation in important positions in the country has increased rapidly since 2014.

The Prime Minister mentioned that when the country got its new Parliament, the first bill passed was related to 'Nari Shakti.'

"When the country got its new Parliament, I passed the first bill related to Nari Shakti. What's even more empowering is that a woman from a tribal background, our President, signed that bill. Gandhi Ji used to say that the soul of the country lives in rural India. Now, I add that the soul of rural India lies in the empowerment of rural women. That is why our government has given top priority to women's rights and new opportunities for women," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that women are excelling in all fields in the country.

"Whether it is politics, sports, judiciary, or the police, women are leading in every field and dimension of the country. Since 2014, the participation of women in important positions in the country has increased rapidly. Since 2014, the highest number of women have become ministers in the central government, and there has been a significant increase in the presence of women in Parliament as well," PM Modi said.

Referring to the event in Navsari, PM Modi said, "Here in this event, we can see the power of women. Women have taken full responsibility for this event. The policemen and officers deployed for the security of such a large event are all women. From constables, SPs, DSPs to senior officers, the security here is being handled by women. This is an example of women's power."

"When I meet all of you, my belief gets stronger that the resolve of a developed India will be fulfilled, and women's power will play a big role in it," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasized that respecting women is the first step toward a nation's development, and in this spirit, Bharat has now taken the path of women-led development. (ANI)