Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes on International Women's Day

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day while emphasizing the need for women's increased role and participation in different domains to make the country more powerful.

Taking to X, the Congress MP said, "Happy International Women's Day to all our sisters across the country. From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities. Today, there is a need to increase the role and participation of women even more. The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings, stating that women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "Awake, Arise and Educate. Smash Traditions. Liberate." ~ Savitribai Phule. National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on #InternationalWomensDay2025!"

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, in an initiative, the Central Railway said that for the first time, a Vande Bharat Express was fully operated by an all-women crew, showcasing the empowerment of women.

"For the first time ever, a Vande Bharat Express is being fully operated by an all-women crew, departing from CSMT on this #InternationalWomensDay! Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express left CSMT today with an all-women crew," the Central Railway posted on X. (ANI)