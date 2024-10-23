Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad by-poll
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi reach Kerala for Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing for Wayanad bypoll
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad bypolls on October 23
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi arrive in Srinagar to attend swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah
Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 AM
Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
Aug 29, 2024, 04:39 PM
Priyanka Gandhi criticises UP's new social media policy
Aug 02, 2024, 01:19 PM
"Would like to commit to construct 100 plus houses": Rahul Gandhi after visiting Mundakkai and Punchiri Mattam village
Aug 01, 2024, 02:34 PM
"Terrible tragedy; lot that needs to be done here": LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad landslides
Jul 30, 2024, 06:35 AM
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad, death toll at 24
Jul 22, 2024, 03:32 PM
Avimukteshwaranand A Congress ‘Toy’, Priyanka Gandhi Must Apologise For Calling Him Shankaracharya: Swami Govindananda
Jul 19, 2024, 12:38 PM
"Attack on our Constitution": Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt order on Kanwar route eateries
Jun 19, 2024, 02:01 PM
BJP demands action against Priyanka for sharing video of NEET aspirant who made 'false' claims
Jun 19, 2024, 09:42 AM
Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday
Jun 18, 2024, 11:30 AM
BJP leaders attack Rahul Gandhi for vacating Wayanad constituency, say he "deceived" people
Jun 14, 2024, 11:13 AM
Uttarakhand forest fire: Four injured workers to be airlifted to Delhi hospital, says Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami
May 25, 2024, 02:51 PM
"No PM ever used such words...": Priyanka Gandhi tears into Prime Minister's 'mujra' remark