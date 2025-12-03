Telangana CM invites Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka for Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi to invite them to the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' scheduled to be held here on December 8-9.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MPs from the state, met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi and extended an invitation to participate in the summit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed them on the Vision Document proposed to be unveiled at the summit.

Dr Mallu Ravi, Kunduru Raghurveer Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi, Anil Kumar Yadav and Government Advisor Jitender Reddy were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Parliament and extended an invitation to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the Vision Document proposed to be unveiled at the summit.

The Chief Minister also had separate meetings with Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal and IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to invite them to the summit.

After his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to extend the invitation.

The Summit will serve as the state’s flagship platform to present its development vision, major infrastructure initiatives, investment opportunities, and the long-term "Telangana Rising 2047" roadmap.

The state government has decided to invite the Chief Ministers of all states for the two-day event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed his Cabinet colleagues to personally invite the Chief Ministers of all states for the prestigious event.

To facilitate this outreach, specific states have been allocated to each minister. On December 4, they will travel to their assigned states and deliver the official in-person invitation letters for the Summit.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will invite the Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat. The other ministers and their assigned states are Damodar Raja Narasimha – Punjab, Haryana; Duddilla Sridhar Babu – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Konda Surekha – Chhattisgarh; Jupally Krishna Rao – Assam; Tummala Nageswara Rao – Madhya Pradesh; Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – Andhra Pradesh; Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy – Uttar Pradesh; Ponnam Prabhakar – Rajasthan; Danasari Anasuya Seethakka – West Bengal; Vivek Venkatswamy – Bihar; Vakati Sridhar – Odisha; Adluri Laxman Kumar – Himachal Pradesh, and Mohammed Azharuddin – Maharashtra.

MPs of Telangana will extend invitations to the Delhi Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and Governors.

--IANS

ms/vd