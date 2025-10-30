Kerala Guv, Priyanka Gandhi take contrasting stands on voter list revision

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 30 (IANS) Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday called for full public cooperation with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, even as AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi criticised the exercise, alleging that it could open the door for manipulation of electoral rolls.

Inaugurating the SIR process at Raj Bhavan, Governor Arlekar urged officials to ensure that every eligible person in the State is included in the revised list.

“All eligible persons should get the chance to vote. The revised electoral roll should be total, besides being more accurate and inclusive,” he said.

The Governor appealed to the people to “wholeheartedly support and cooperate” with the voter revision drive, assuring all possible assistance from Raj Bhavan to electoral officers. Arlekar emphasised that accuracy and inclusiveness were essential to the credibility of democracy.

“The credibility of free and fair elections begins with an accurate voters’ list,” he observed.

Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U. Kelkar briefed the Governor on the SIR procedures, including verification and the use of technology to prevent duplication.

Additional Chief Electoral Officers Sharmila C. and Krishnadasan P., Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rusi R. S., Electoral Registration Officer Madhu, and Booth Level Officer Benazir were also present.

However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, while on her constituency tour, took a sharp stand against the SIR, alleging that the revision was politically motivated and lacked transparency.

She said the exercise could be misused to influence the voter base ahead of upcoming elections and demanded greater oversight to prevent manipulation.

While the Governor described the SIR as a vital step to strengthen democracy, Priyanka Gandhi warned that it could erode public trust if conducted without accountability.

The Election Commission has clarified that the special revision being undertaken in Kerala and 11 other States is meant to ensure error-free rolls before the next round of elections.

--IANS

sg/dan