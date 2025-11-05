Priyanka Gandhi alleges Nitish Kumar not ready to share stage with PM Modi in Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unwilling to share the stage with him.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi is standing alone on the stage because Nitish Kumar is refusing to come with him. No one is listening to Nitish Kumar anymore. He is sitting in Patna, while his government is being run from Delhi. All major decisions related to Bihar are being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Addressing a massive rally in Chanpatia Assembly constituency in West Champaran, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of this country. He should be concerned about whether poor families have food on their plates. Instead, he is busy checking whether Tejashwi Yadav’s photo is present on Congress posters.”

The Congress MP said she was “shocked” that the Prime Minister was examining opposition party posters instead of addressing the grievances of the poor.

Earlier, speaking in Valmiki Nagar, she alleged that the NDA wanted to form the government in Bihar through “vote chori”, claiming that the names of 65 lakh voters — including women — were deleted from electoral rolls through SIR.

Priyanka Gandhi compared the current situation in the country to the British Raj and expressed doubt over whether India would even continue to have elections in the future.

“My brother Rahul Gandhi today gave an account of vote theft in Haryana,” she said, referring to allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi about large-scale irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections.

She further promised that if the INDIA bloc forms the next government in Bihar, poor families would get free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, one government job per family would be attempted, and vacancies in various departments would be filled.

