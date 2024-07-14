INDIA Bloc
J·Jul 14, 2024, 03:18 pm
BJP Will Be Eradicated, INDIA Bloc Will Win All Future Elections: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai
J·Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 pm
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor
J·Jun 26, 2024, 07:22 am
Om Birla elected Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha by voice vote
J·Jun 25, 2024, 08:15 am
"Opposition wanted to dictate terms," says Piyush Goyal as consensus evades government on Speaker post
J·Jun 24, 2024, 02:01 pm
Delhi: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
J·Jun 24, 2024, 07:11 am
Pro-tem speaker appointment row: INDIA bloc leaders protest holding copy of Constitution
J·Jun 09, 2024, 06:27 am
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge receives invite for swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi
J·Jun 05, 2024, 09:31 am
PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation
J·Jun 05, 2024, 08:51 am
Swearing in ceremony of PM Modi likely on June 8, cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha
J·Jun 05, 2024, 07:34 am
Nitish Kumar shares same flight with I.N.D.I.A. bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav, sparks off speculations
J·Jun 04, 2024, 02:15 pm
"People of Uttar Pradesh have shown a lot of discretion," says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
J·Jun 03, 2024, 02:38 pm
Within 24 hours of results, I.N.D.I.A. will announce its PM candidate: Sanjay Raut
J·Jun 02, 2024, 09:18 am
"Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai... 295?": Rahul Gandhi's funny response to number of seats INDIA bloc will get
J·Jun 01, 2024, 01:26 pm
"INDIA bloc will win over 295 seats...": Kharge exudes confidence following Opposition meet
J·Jun 01, 2024, 11:49 am
I.N.D.I.A. leaders meet to discuss strategy for June 4; Mamata, Mehbooba absent
J·May 29, 2024, 02:22 pm
AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.