Tharoor calls for 'serious introspection' in INDIA bloc after Bihar drubbing

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 14 (IANS) Maverick Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the Opposition must undertake "serious introspection" following its resounding defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, stressing that lessons must be learnt ahead of five crucial state polls next year.

His remarks, coming hours after the results, underline the growing concern within the INDIA bloc about gaps in strategy and coordination.

Interacting with reporters here, Tharoor, who has raised hackles in the party with his stand on various issues that contradict the party line, said the scale of the setback had taken even journalists and ground-level observers by surprise.

"This defeat — one should learn lessons. Why did it happen? Where was the problem? Was it with the leaders, candidate selection, or something else?" he asked, noting that the alliance must conduct an honest self-assessment rather than rush to conclusions.

Tharoor said he did not have direct knowledge of the internal dynamics in Bihar since he was not involved in the campaign.

"I do not know what happened there as I was not invited, so I do not know the ground realities," he said.

However, he added that feedback from journalists suggested that “this sort of drubbing was least expected.”

With five states, including Kerala, going to the polls next year, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the Opposition must act swiftly to recalibrate its approach.

"Introspection is the need of the hour," he emphasised, warning that any delay in acknowledging structural and organisational weaknesses could prove costly in the larger electoral cycle leading up to 2026 and the 2029 general election.

Tharoor also pointed out that the Congress was not the principal party in Bihar, where regional allies played the dominant role.

"We were not the main party in Bihar; hence, they also have to introspect," he said, suggesting that responsibility must be collectively shared within the INDIA bloc.

His candid assessment is expected to intensify calls within the Congress and its allies for a thorough review of the campaign strategy, messaging, and candidate selection processes.

All eyes are on the Congress in general and, in particular, Tharoor’s repeated jibes on how the party leadership will take this at a time when its stock is at its lowest.

