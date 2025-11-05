BJP’s bundle-raj will end, INDIA bloc will form govt in Bihar, says Akhilesh Yadav in 4-rally blitz

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that a political change in Bihar is inevitable, claiming that the people are ready to oust the BJP from power and form a new government under RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership.

Addressing four back-to-back election rallies in Nawada, Jamui, Belhar (Banka), and Nathnagar (Bhagalpur) in support of the INDIA bloc candidates, Akhilesh Yadav said the public mood clearly reflects anger against the BJP.

"Winds of change are blowing in Bihar. People are fed up with the BJP. This time, the government will change on issues of employment, education, and development," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav added that Bihar has historically given direction to national politics, and once again, a major political shift will emerge from the state.

"The INDIA bloc government is going to be formed, and Tejashwi Yadav will become the young Chief Minister. The new government will provide jobs and employment opportunities to the youth," he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the ruling party, the SP chief said the BJP’s policies have ignored both farmers and youth. "The BJP has given Bihar inflation, corruption, and unemployment. After looting Bihar’s budget, BJP leaders made bundles of money and sent them out of the state. The BJP’s bundle-raj must end now," he remarked.

Akhilesh Yadav said people are enthusiastic about forming a government based on social justice, equality, and opportunities under the INDIA bloc. He also promised 200 units of free electricity for every household and a strict law-and-order regime if the alliance comes to power.

Attacking the BJP over inflation, he said: "Prices of diesel, petrol, LPG, and essential commodities are at record highs. The BJP government has pushed inflation and unemployment to unbearable levels."

Invoking Bihar’s historical legacy, he added: "Bihar is the land of non-violence and social justice -- the land of Mahavir, Buddha, Karpoori Thakur, and Lalu Prasad Yadav. BJP leaders have come here to teach politics, but the people of Bihar already understand politics and show the way to the country."

He said the Samajwadi Party had defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, and now Bihar would do the same.

"This election is about the future of the youth and the honour of the country. This time, harmony, the Constitution, and social justice will prevail in Bihar. Bihar will script a new history."

The first phase of the voting in Bihar on 121 seats will take place on Thursday.

--IANS

skp/vd