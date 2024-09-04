Akhilesh Yadav
J·Sep 04, 2024, 10:49 am
"Will govt apologise for bulldozer operation that was going on till now?" SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
J·Sep 01, 2024, 01:44 pm
"Condemnable and worrisome": Akhilesh Yadav shreds BJP over bail to BHU rape case accused
J·Aug 17, 2024, 01:32 pm
BJP should not do politics over Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Akhilesh Yadav
J·Aug 13, 2024, 09:05 am
"Siding with criminals is in DNA of Samajwadi Party" says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi
J·Aug 03, 2024, 12:40 pm
Akhilesh Yadav presses for DNA test in Ayodhya gang-rape case, BSP supremo Mayawati hits back
J·Jul 30, 2024, 07:53 am
"Yogi ne Delhi ko gaccha diya hai...": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi's remarks
J·Jul 19, 2024, 11:14 am
"Mungerilal ke haseen sapne": Keshav Prasad Maurya mocks Akhilesh Yadav's "Monsoon Offer"
J·Jul 18, 2024, 07:06 am
SP's Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP govt, pitches monsoon offer for 100 MLAs
J·Jul 10, 2024, 11:06 am
BJP govt's 'negligence' responsible for Uttar Pradesh accident: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
J·Jul 06, 2024, 02:34 pm
Akhilesh Yadav calls arrests made by UP govt in Hathras incident "conspiracy", demands judicial inquiry
J·Jul 02, 2024, 11:16 am
I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav
J·Jul 02, 2024, 07:25 am
"Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha...": Akhilesh Yadav's dig over Ayodhya win during LS speech
J·Jun 06, 2024, 08:52 am
"Expectations in democracy should always thrive", says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on forming govt at centre
J·May 29, 2024, 11:46 am
Shehzadas will blame EVMs after LS poll results: Amit Shah takes swipe at Rahul, Akhilesh
J·May 26, 2024, 07:41 am
"I grew up washing cup plates, serving tea; relationship between Modi and 'Chai' is deep": PM Modi in Mirzapur
J·May 23, 2024, 09:32 am
"If Hindus are entitled to reservation, then why not Muslims? says Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan
