There will be bumper turnout in second phase, NDA govt is certain to be formed: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow, Nov 10 (IANS) Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 122 constituencies, is scheduled for November 11. Ahead of polling, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in Bihar with a decisive majority.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, speaking to IANS, said, “I appeal to all voters to turn out in large numbers in the second phase, just as they did in the first phase. There is a clear NDA wave in the Bihar Assembly elections, which has created panic and confusion within the Mahagathbandhan.”

He asserted that the NDA government would once again be formed in Bihar with a thumping majority.

“The people have expressed their faith in the NDA. The NDA has served the country with commitment, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been serving Bihar continuously for the past 20 years. The people are satisfied with his governance. Meanwhile, internal conflict continues within the Mahagathbandhan, as leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav do not want Tejashwi Yadav to become Chief Minister,” Maurya claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak echoed similar sentiments, stating that the NDA was poised to secure a sweeping victory.

“The NDA is ready to form the government with a massive majority in the second phase. People are rising above caste, religion, and community lines to vote for development and stability under the NDA,” he said.

The campaign for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for Tuesday (November 11), concluded on Sunday evening.

A total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to the polls in this phase. In the first phase, polling was held for 121 seats across 18 districts. This time, 1,302 candidates are contesting, including 136 women — about 10 per cent of the total. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling centres, with 3.70 crore voters — 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women — eligible to cast their votes.

The 122 constituencies voting in this phase are spread across Bihar’s central, western, and northern regions. The BJP traditionally dominates Tirhut, Saran, and northern Mithilanchal, covering East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Saran.

The JD(U) retains influence in Bhagalpur, while the Mahagathbandhan has a strong base in the Magadh region, including Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Arwal. The Congress, however, remains dependent on its allies for political strength in these areas.

--IANS

jk/rad