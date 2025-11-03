Rahul Gandhi busy in fishing, though all the 'fish' have already slipped out of his hands: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) As Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was seen fishing in a pond in Begusarai, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday took a sharp dig at him, calling it another episode in Gandhi’s “reel drama.” Hussain further said that he is busy fishing, though all the fish have already slipped out of his hands. There’s nothing left for him to catch—neither fish nor votes.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Rahul Gandhi can’t get over the drama. He is busy fishing, though all the fish have already slipped out of his hands. There’s nothing left for him to catch—neither fish nor votes. He does all such things just to create reels for social media. His vote bank has been destroyed.”

The BJP leader further backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remark, saying, “The RJD forced the Congress to accept its leader as the Chief Ministerial candidate at gunpoint. PM Modi has rightly pointed out the state of helplessness in the Congress.”

Hussain also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, where they defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

“I want to congratulate our women’s cricket team for this extraordinary achievement. There is a wave of happiness across the nation," he added.

Reacting to reports of foreign diplomats visiting Bihar to observe the BJP’s election campaign and India’s democratic process, Hussain said, “The entire world is watching Bihar’s elections closely. Nitish Kumar has been serving the people for more than two decades and will continue to do so. There is no doubt about it.”

He also lauded Prime Minister Modi’s recent rally in Bihar, describing it as a massive success.

“Yesterday, only two events captured the nation’s attention—PM Modi’s rally and the women's cricket team’s historic win. The Prime Minister’s roadshow drew an enormous crowd, showing that the NDA is all set to return to power,” he added.

When asked about Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav’s recent call for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hussain dismissed it as a publicity stunt.

“No one is listening to him. To get attention, he targets an organisation that promotes unity and stands for the nation’s welfare. The people will give him a fitting reply," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, on October 31, Akhilesh Yadav cited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to criticise the RSS, stating that the former Home Minister had banned the organisation.

Yadav had claimed while addressing a press conference in Lucknow and alleged that both the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS were banned for having "an alleged role in the killing of Mahatama Gandhi".

--IANS

jk/uk