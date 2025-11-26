Constitution Day: BJP launches blistering attack on Congress 'legacy'

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) As the nation observes the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, what is officially celebrated as ‘Samvidhan Divas’, it became the stage for a fierce political showdown, with the ruling BJP tearing into Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the entire INDIA bloc for what it called “hypocrisy of the highest order” on constitutional values.

In a sharply worded statement released on Wednesday through X handle, the BJP reminded the country that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, in 2015, declared November 26 as Constitution Day and began its nationwide celebration, a move that was then opposed and even boycotted by the Congress and its allies in Parliament.

Anil Baluni, the Parliamentarian (Lok Sabha – Garhwal) and chief spokesperson of the BJP, fired a barrage of stinging questions directly at Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, asking -- who schemed to keep Dr BR Ambedkar out of Parliament in the first place? Who denied Baba Saheb the Bharat Ratna for decades while hurriedly bestowing it on two Congress Prime Ministers during their own tenures? Who refused to hang Dr Ambedkar’s portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall? Who imposed the Emergency, muzzled the press, threw several people behind bars without trial and suspended fundamental rights overnight? Who pushed through the 42nd Amendment that assaulted the basic structure of the Constitution? Who dismissed the highest number of elected state governments by misusing Article 356? Who rode roughshod over the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano verdict by enacting a new law? and who, time and again, undermined the independence of the judiciary and the Election Commission of India?

The BJP accused the Congress leadership of indulging in “petty politics” in collusion with forces working against national interest, especially at a time when the Modi government has spent the last 11 years “restoring constitutional supremacy and deepening democratic roots.”

“Today is not just about remembering history; it is about accepting responsibility for the future,” the post read. “Before lecturing others on the Constitution, the Congress leadership must first look within and answer for the darkest chapters it wrote on India’s democratic journey,” Baluni wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main celebration at the Supreme Court, reading out the Preamble along with judges and lawyers, reiterating that the Constitution remains the “soul of Indian democracy” and the guiding light for Viksit Bharat.

