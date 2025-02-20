MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails PM Modi’s Visionary Policies as Rekha Gupta Named Delhi CM

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saying it is the result of visionary policies of the Prime Minister.

CM Yadav also recalled that no one from his family was an MLA or Member of Parliament, but he was made Chief Minister of the state, stressing that PM Modi trusts new people.

Reacting to Rekha Gupta being designated as Delhi CM, Yadav told ANI, "It is the result of visionary policies of PM Modi. People like us become the chief ministers. No one from my family was an MLA, MP or ministers, but I was made the CM. 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' is not just a slogan for PM Modi, it is also executed. He trusts new people. This is also the beauty of democracy, people from every family and society should be given opportunity."

He further took a jibe at the opposition party saying that there are some parties which are not able to look at anyone other than a certain family.

"On one hand, PM Modi and BJP's approach is to take everyone together. On the other hand, some parties do not come out of one family. It was a kind of joke democracy, and this step of PM Modi is a tight slap on their faces... Rekha Gupta's selection is beneficial for Delhi and the entire nation," he added.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)