PM Modi Congratulates Rekha Gupta on Becoming Delhi's New CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi highlighted Rekha Gupta's journey from grassroots politics to the top post and expressed confidence in her leadership.

"Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure. @gupta_rekha," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Delhi. On the advice of the Chief Minister, six other ministers were also sworn in. The ceremony was held at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment the Chief Minister of Delhi and her cabinet.

"The President is pleased to appoint Mrs Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," read the gazette notification by Home Affairs.

The six other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were also appointed as ministers are; Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present on the occasion, along with CM and deputy CMs of other states.

Rekha Gupta said that it is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics. Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Rekha Gupta on Wednesday was elected as leader of BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs. (ANI)