Droupadi Murmu
J·Sep 01, 2024, 02:06 pm
"Improvement in timely administration": President Murmu urges swift reforms, to address judicial challenges
J·Aug 28, 2024, 02:21 pm
"Stop treating woman as a commodity": Shabana Azmi condemns Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
J·Aug 10, 2024, 01:23 pm
"Duniya hum logon ko apnati hai...": President Murmu in Timor-Leste
J·Jul 19, 2024, 11:21 am
President Murmu appoints seven additional judges of Bombay HC, 3 additional judges of Delhi HC as permanent judges
J·Jul 18, 2024, 08:32 am
One who eats beef shows Lord Shiva's picture in Parliament: Rajasthan BJP chief's veiled jibe at Rahul
J·Jun 20, 2024, 06:05 am
PM Modi, Amit Shah, other BJP leaders extend wishes to President Murmu on her 66th birthday
J·Jun 05, 2024, 02:35 pm
NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as alliance leader
J·Jun 05, 2024, 12:51 pm
President Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha
J·May 01, 2024, 03:43 pm
'Rahul Gandhi Makes Baseless Comments,' Says Ram Temple Chief Priest On President Murmu's Ayodhya Visit
J·Mar 05, 2024, 08:11 am
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta HC judge
J·Jan 31, 2024, 07:08 am
President Murmu's Address: Centuries-Long Dream Achieved as Ram Temple Construction Commences
J·Jan 26, 2024, 09:02 am
Prime Minister Modi Strolls Down Kartavya Path Post 75th Republic Day Parade
J·Sep 28, 2023, 09:27 pm
RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent
J·Sep 21, 2023, 06:29 pm
Prez Murmu says investment opportunities created in UP in last 6-7 years
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:21 pm
Don't treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to 'wounded' mother nature: Prez
J·Sep 20, 2023, 06:09 pm
President Murmu greets citizens on Nuakhai festival
