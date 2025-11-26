On every page of Constitution, we see soul of our nation: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid homage to the members of the Constituent Assembly for framing a Constitution in which people see "the soul of India".

They said this on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day event being organised at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were also present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said, "On this great day in 1949, our holy Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of the Independent Bharat. I extend my warm greetings to all my beloved Bharatwasis. Since 2015, we have started observing November 26 as Constitution Day every year."

Remembering "great extraordinary leaders" like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, K.M. Munshi and other members of the Constituent Assembly, the Vice President said that the Constitution was made in such a way that "on every page, we see the soul of our nation".

"Our Constitution was drafted, debated, and adopted by outstanding leaders of Mother Bharat in the Constituent Assembly. It embodies the collective wisdom, sacrifice, and the dreams of millions of our countrymen who fought for freedom," VP Radhakrishnan said.

He further mentioned that the great scholars, drafting committee and the members of the Constitutional Assembly gave "insightful thoughts to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of crores and crores of Indians".

"Their selfless contribution made Bharat the largest democracy in the world today," he said.

"Our Constitution was born out of intellect and lived experience, sacrifices, hopes and aspirations. The soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever," the Vice President added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage to the Constituent Assembly members and said, "Their remarkable wisdom, foresight, and tireless hard work resulted in such a magnificent Constitution, which guarantees justice, equality, respect and dignity for every citizen."

"This Central Chamber of the Constituent Assembly is the holy place where, after intense discussion, dialogue, and deliberation, our Constitution was shaped. The aspirations of the people were enshrined in constitutional provisions," he added.

Under the guidance of the Constitution, Birla said that over the past seven decades, India has "formulated policies and laws to achieve the goals of social justice and inclusive development".

"Under the guidance of our Constitution, we have embarked on a transformative journey of good governance and socio-economic development," he added.

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, Constitution Day, is celebrated every year on November 26 and commemorates the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The observance was officially declared in 2015 to honour the principles of justice, secularism, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

