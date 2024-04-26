Vice President
J·Apr 26, 2024, 03:35 pm
Sanskrit Is The Language Of Divinity And Serves As A Sacred Bridge In Our Pursuit Of Spirituality: Vice President
J·Feb 27, 2024, 04:03 pm
'Plans To Create Platforms, Products For A Secure Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Vice President Adani Enterprises
J·Sep 28, 2023, 09:27 pm
RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent
J·Sep 17, 2023, 07:54 am
V-P Dhankhar hoists National Flag at new Parliament Building, dubs it 'historic moment'
J·Sep 08, 2023, 11:29 pm
PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks
J·Sep 07, 2023, 11:32 pm
US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit, hold talks with PM Modi
J·Sep 04, 2023, 07:47 pm
Women will soon be represented in Parliament and state assemblies: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
J·Aug 25, 2023, 05:51 pm
As RS Chairman, I see disruptions, not debates, laments Dhankhar
J·Aug 25, 2023, 01:09 pm
Institution Of Power Brokers Is Dead; It Can Never Revive: Vice President
J·Aug 22, 2023, 08:40 pm
President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit
J·Aug 11, 2023, 04:38 pm
VP Dhankhar flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs, says India's rise unstoppable
J·Aug 06, 2023, 03:35 pm
Vice President Expresses Anguish Over Sinister Efforts To Taint And Tarnish Our Institutions
J·Aug 04, 2023, 03:35 pm
Temples Of Democracy Are Being Virtually Ravaged: Vice-President
J·Jul 23, 2023, 05:43 pm
Democracy cannot be about disruption, disturbance: Dhankhar
J·Jun 23, 2023, 11:28 pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris hosts luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi
J·Jun 23, 2023, 08:07 am
Article 370 was temporary but lasted for 70 years: Vice President Dhankhar
