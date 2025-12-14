V-P Radhakrishnan releases postage stamp, commends govt support to Tamil culture

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C. P. Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran) on Sunday at the Vice-President's Enclave here, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President appreciated the Union government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuous support to Tamil culture and language.

He lauded initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had not received due recognition earlier.

The Vice-President mentioned that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition.

He said that recognising unsung heroes is essential to revive the cultural pride of the nation as India marches towards Viksit Bharat.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan were present on the occasion, according to a statement on Vice-President's X account.

Earlier, Vice-President Radhakrishnan joined the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President described Sri Sathya Sai Baba as "a great emissary of God, of peace, love, and selfless service", whose message and mission transcended all barriers of caste, religion, class, and nationality.

He said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's guiding principles -- "Love All, Serve All" and "Help Ever, Hurt Never" -- shaped every initiative he undertook and every life he touched.

Quoting the saint-poet Thiruvalluvar's Kural, the Vice-President noted that Sri Sathya Sai Baba epitomised this timeless truth by devoting his entire life to loving and serving humanity.

Emphasising Sri Sathya Sai Baba's teachings rooted in 'Sathya' (truth), 'Dharma' (righteousness), 'Shanthi' (peace), 'Prem' (love), and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence), Vice-President Radhakrishnan said these eternal values remain essential for building a harmonious and progressive society.

He underscored Sri Sathya Sai Baba's message urging humanity to replace discord with harmony, and selfishness with sacrifice -- values that are especially relevant in today's world marked by uncertainty and conflict.

He stressed that public life, too, must be guided by truth, duty, empathy, and moral responsibility -- virtues that Sri Sathya Sai Baba deeply propagated.

