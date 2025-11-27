Manjhi briefs VP Radhakrishnan on MSME policies, jobs in sector

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan was on Thursday briefed about the economic and job generation policies related to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an official said.

During the meeting at Parliament House, the Vice-President was briefed on the MSME sector’s vital role in economic growth, employment generation, entrepreneurship development, empowerment of people, and environmental sustainability, said an official in a statement.

Manjhi was accompanied by Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, along with senior officials of the Ministry, it said.

The Ministry outlined its pioneering initiatives supporting the growth of the MSME sector, including Khadi, Village and Coir industries, with a focus on credit support, technological assistance, infrastructure development, skill development and training, enhanced competitiveness, and market assistance, said the statement issued on social media.

The Vice President appreciated the Ministry’s efforts to bolster the MSME sector, expressed happiness over increased budgetary support and growing credit flow to entrepreneurs, and commended the success of PM Vishwakarma and other schemes in delivering benefits nationwide.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan interacted with the students and faculty of Rashtriya Military School, Ajmer, at Parliament House.

The Vice-President appreciated the rich legacy of the institution and commended the school for nurturing discipline, character, and leadership among young cadets for nearly a century.

He expressed his happiness at the rising number of girl students in the school and the increasing representation of women in the Armed Forces.

The Vice-President appreciated the students’ enthusiasm to join the Armed Forces and urged them to pursue excellence with dedication, integrity, and a spirit of service to the nation.

On Wednesday, Radhakrishnan addressed the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) commemoration function at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, highlighting the vision, values, and enduring legacy of India’s Constitution.

Extending his greetings to all citizens, the Vice-President said that the contributions of the Drafting Committee and the Members of the Constituent Assembly fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of crores of Indians and laid the foundation for Bharat to emerge as the world’s largest democracy.

He stated that from modest beginnings, India has risen to become the fourth-largest economy and is soon poised to become the third-largest, drawing global attention.

He added that in the last decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and more than 100 crore citizens have been covered under various social security schemes — demonstrating that the impossible has been made possible.

--IANS

rch/dan