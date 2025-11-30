Deeply honoured to stand on pious soil of Kurukshetra, says Vice-President Radhakrishnan

Kurukshetra, Nov 30 (IANS) Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Sunday, said he was deeply honoured to stand on the pious soil of Kurukshetra, a land celebrated as the 'Land of the Vedas'.

Addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan, organised on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 in Haryana, the Vice-President observed that this sacred place has been revered for thousands of years as the site where Lord Krishna imparted the divine wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

He said Kurukshetra "is a timeless reminder that dharma ultimately triumphs over adharma, however powerful the latter may appear".

The Vice-President described the Bhagavad Gita as more than a religious scripture, "a universal manual for righteous living, courageous action, and enlightened consciousness".

He emphasised that Lord Krishna's call to focus on one's karma, guided by dharma, "remains the key to living a meaningful and purposeful life".

Reflecting on the importance of building strong character, he said, "Character is far more important than wealth or other worldly achievements."

He noted the Gita "guides humanity towards cultivating a virtuous and disciplined life, reminding us, as Lord Krishna did, that moral strength arises from clarity of purpose and dedication to righteousness".

Expressing hope that in an age of rapid change, the Gita would continue to guide individuals, societies, and nations toward peace and harmony, the Vice-President highlighted its enduring relevance.

Appreciating the growth of the event, he noted that Gita Jayanti, celebrated annually, has over the past nine years evolved into a global cultural and spiritual celebration.

He congratulated the government of Haryana and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was present on the occasion, for elevating the Mahotsav to the international stage and for steering Haryana toward new milestones of progress.

The Vice-President expressed satisfaction that the International Gita Mahotsav showcases the divine virtues of Lord Krishna, the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and the rich cultural heritage of 'Sanatan Dharma' in a manner accessible to people of all ages.

