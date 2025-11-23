VP Radhakrishnan to attend centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra today

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will attend the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and address trainee civil servants on Sunday, during his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh which started Saturday.

The Vice President will attend as the Chief Guest at the grand Centenary Celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium, Puttaparthi, on Sunday, an official said in a statement.

Later, the Vice President will also visit the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram and address the Officer Trainees of All India Services and Central Civil Services attending their Special Foundation Course.

On Saturday, the Vice President participated as the Chief Guest at the 44th Convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

Last week, the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, held a meeting with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and the Secretary General of the Upper House to discuss preparations for the upcoming Winter Session at Parliament House.

The discussions revolved around the arrangements for the transaction of business and other facilities for the MPs who raise questions.

The Winter Session will also mark the debut of Vice President Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He took the oath as the 15th Vice President on September 12.

The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to begin on December 1 and continue, at least till December 19.

On October 21, Radhakrishnan visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and interacted with the staff. During his meeting with the staff, he appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

His visit covered key sections, including the Table Office, Legislative Section, Question Branch, Members' Salaries and Allowances Branch, Members' Amenities Section, Bill Office, Notice Office, Lobby Office and Reporters' Branch.

--IANS

rs/