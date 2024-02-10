Parliament
Feb 10, 2024, 01:41 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Dec 20, 2023, 11:29 AM
Why no discussion on MPs being thrown out of Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
Sep 28, 2023, 09:27 PM
RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent
Sep 26, 2023, 06:58 PM
Those who kept reservation bill hanging for 10 years voted for it due to fear of women power: PM Modi
Sep 26, 2023, 01:15 PM
Cong, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill: Sharad Pawar; says PM was not briefed correctly
Sep 23, 2023, 05:34 PM
PM Modi gives credit to women for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament
Sep 23, 2023, 05:18 PM
Simultaneous poll panel to invite political parties, Law Commission for views on synchronised polls
Sep 22, 2023, 02:04 PM
Stable govt with strong majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi
Sep 21, 2023, 09:46 PM
Defining moment in nation's democratic journey: PM after women's reservation bill passed
Sep 20, 2023, 11:38 PM
SC to revisit its judgment holding that lawmakers have immunity against criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in House
Sep 18, 2023, 08:16 PM
Cong welcomes reported move that govt may introduce women's reservation bill
Sep 18, 2023, 06:09 PM
Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals
Sep 18, 2023, 12:00 PM
Parliament's session may be short but is big on occasion, is of historic decisions: PM Modi
Sep 18, 2023, 06:46 AM
Oppn meets at Kharge's chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament's special session
Sep 16, 2023, 06:31 PM
Won't be able to attend flag hoisting event in new Parliament building Sunday: Kharge to RS secy general
Sep 16, 2023, 06:06 PM
All-party meet on Parliament's Session eve on Sunday