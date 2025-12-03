'Dog is revered in Hinduism', Renuka Chowdhury defends bringing canine to Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday defended her decision to bring a rescued stray dog to the Parliament premises, insisting that she had not violated any rule and asserted that the dog holds a place of high respect in Hinduism.

She claimed the ruling party merely "boasts about being Hindu" without understanding its own traditions.

Chowdhury, who triggered a debate after arriving at Parliament on Monday with the puppy in her car before sending it back home, received implicit backing from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The BJP, however, criticised her remarks and said that such conduct undermined the dignity of Parliament.

Responding to the controversy, Chowdhury told reporters that there was precedent for unconventional entries into Parliament.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee bringing a bullock cart to Parliament, Chowdhury said, "I will rescue every dog and animal which needs care. In Hinduism, the dog is held in high regard. These people keep boasting about being Hindu. When Yudhishthir went to heaven, only a dog went with him because it was loyal. Well, what do they (ruling party) know about loyalty?"

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, when asked about the matter outside Parliament, stated, "These are the things that India is discussing these days... Dog is the main topic today, I believe. What did the poor dog do? Are they not allowed here?"

On being informed that pets are prohibited in the Parliament premises, Gandhi responded, "Pets are allowed inside," gesturing towards the Parliament building.

The issue erupted after Chowdhury arrived with the stray dog on Monday and offered a sharp retort when asked whether she had violated parliamentary protocol, adding fuel to a political dispute that continues to intensify.

--IANS

sd/dpb