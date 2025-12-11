PM Modi to host special dinner for NDA MPs today

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all NDA Members of Parliament on Thursday at his official residence in New Delhi, marking one of the major interactions of the alliance after its victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The dinner, which had earlier been planned during the previous session of Parliament, was postponed due to the floods in Punjab.

According to sources, all NDA MPs are expected to attend the gathering. Senior Union ministers have been given the responsibility of coordinating with MPs from their respective regions.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar are overseeing arrangements for MPs from Odisha and West Bengal. At the same time, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been entrusted with coordination for MPs from the Northeastern states.

Nearly 54 tables have been arranged for the dinner, with each table accommodating eight MPs drawn from different alliance partners along with BJP MPs.

A Union Minister will also be seated at every table, and the Prime Minister is expected to spend time interacting with MPs seated at each table during the dinner.

Earlier in the week, NDA MPs were briefed by the Prime Minister on the government’s roadmap, particularly highlighting priorities linked to public welfare and governance. Further guidance and direction are expected to be shared during the dinner meeting as well.

Sources said the proposed dinner has been planned as a platform for open and constructive discussions among alliance partners.

It is also expected to give the Prime Minister an opportunity to deliberate on legislative priorities, assess the government’s broader agenda for the ongoing session of Parliament and reinforce the NDA’s collective political direction.

Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to take part in the interaction.

The discussions are also likely to touch upon preliminary strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners expected to fine-tune their approaches ahead of the crucial state-level contests.

