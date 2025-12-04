'Children dying, elderly suffering': Sonia, Priyanka target Centre over air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Opposition on Thursday staged a protest at the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises, criticising the Centre for what it described as inadequate measures to address the escalating air pollution crisis across central and northern India.

The MPs were seen wearing oxygen masks and holding a banner aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Enjoy the weather remark", made at the start of the Winter Session.

Amid chants demanding a discussion on air pollution in Parliament, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the demonstration outside the Parliament building.

Speaking to reporters, Sonia Gandhi said, "We want the government to act on this (air pollution). Small children are dying, and many elderly people like me are also facing severe difficulties."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the Centre, asserting that air pollution should not be viewed as a "political issue" and calling for urgent government action.

"How can someone enjoy the weather? Small children are struggling to breathe, and the elderly are facing serious problems. The situation worsens every year, yet no concrete action is taken. We have repeatedly said that the government must act, and we all stand together on this issue. This is not a political matter," she said.

Congress MP Ajay Maken, pointing to the worsening air quality despite what he termed a "double-engine government" in Delhi, contrasted the current scenario with the period when the UPA was in power.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "When our government was in power 15 years ago, we overhauled the entire transport system and introduced 6,000 CNG buses to control pollution in Delhi. Since then, no new buses have been added… Unless construction is regulated, pollution in Delhi will not decrease."

Additionally, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Vijayakumar submitted notices seeking a discussion on the deteriorating air quality.

